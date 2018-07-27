Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
417 S. 16th St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 2,472-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 417 S. 16th St. that's going for $1,600/month.
Storage space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Sorry pet owners, neither cats nor dogs are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
2321 Fitzwater St., #203 (Graduate Hospital)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 2321 Fitzwater St. It's also listed for $1,600/month for its 544 square feet of space.
The apartment, which is located inside a converted church, features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, a built-in desk, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
705 S. Fifth St. (Queen Village)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 705 S. Fifth St. that's going for $1,600/month.
Building amenities include storage space, an elevator, secured entry and a fitness center. In the apartment there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, large closets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1220 Buttonwood St. (Callow Hill)
Then, check out this 907-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1220 Buttonwood St. It's listed for $1,595/month.
The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, concrete floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2009 Pine St. (Rittenhouse)
Located at 2009 Pine St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,595/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a private deck, both central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings, exposed brick, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and large windows. The building offers on-site laundry and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
