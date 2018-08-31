Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Philadelphia if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
237 Fairmount Ave. (Northern Liberties)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 237 Fairmount Ave.
The building offers shared outdoor space and on-site management. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood floors and carpeting, a spiral staircase, a fireplace, granite countertops, designer cabinetry, in-unit laundry and a patio. Animals will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
218 Arch St. (Old City)
Next, there's this studio condo over at 218 Arch St. It's also listed for $1,600/month for its 352 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a residents lounge, a business center, shared outdoor space and a fitness center. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a private terrace. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
161 W. Girard Ave. (Old Kensington)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 161 W. Girard Ave. It's listed for $1,600/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Sorry pet owners, neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1612 South St. (Graduate Hospital)
Located at 1612 South St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,600/month.
The building offers shared outdoor space, secured entry and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
214 New St. (Old City)
Listed at $1,600/month, this 995-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 214 New St.
Secured entry and outdoor space are included as building amenities. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome at this location.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)