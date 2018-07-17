Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,700/month.
9 N. Ninth St. (Old City)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 9 N. Ninth St. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 740 square feet of space.
Building amenities include secured entry, a fitness center and on-site parking for an additional fee. In the light-filled apartment, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
746 S. 19th St. (Graduate Hospital)
Here's a 1,734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 746 S. 19th St. that's also going for $1,700/month.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, both central heating and air conditioning, a spacious kitchen and a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
1236 E. Columbia Ave. (Fishtown)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1236 E. Columbia Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, storage space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a loft area. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are both permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1217 N. Hancock St. (Old Kensington)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1217 N. Hancock St. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 725 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a residents lounge, secured entry and shared outdoor space. The apartment features a balcony, a breakfast bar, hardwood floors, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1927 Spring Garden St. (Spring Garden)
Located at 1927 Spring Garden St., here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, exposed brick, a breakfast bar, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property with breed restrictions and an extra fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
