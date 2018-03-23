Renting In Philadelphia: What Will $1,800 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
844 N 29th St., #104 (Fairmount)
First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, located at 844 N 29th St., listed at $1,800 / month for its 1,019-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are high ceilings, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, plenty of natural light and ample amount of closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
122 Chestnut St., #403 (Old City)
Next, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 122 Chestnut St. is also listed for $1,800 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, a ceiling fan, large windows and in-unit laundry. The building boasts an elevator and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
201 S 22nd St., #2c (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 538-square-foot apartment that's situated at 201 S 22nd St. and listed for $1,800 / month.
Tenants will find this unit offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, built-in shelves, a partially tiled bathroom and plenty of natural light. The building offers storage space. Pets are not welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2114 Arch St., #40 (Logan Square)
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, unit at 2114 Arch St. is going for $1,795 / month.
In the apartment, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a partially tiled bathroom, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and plenty of closet space. When it comes to building amenities, you can look forward to a fitness center and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
47 N 3rd St. (Old City)
Next, check out this 1,302-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 47 N 3rd St. and also listed for $1,795 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, a spiral staircase and a loft area. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1530 Pine St., #1r (Rittenhouse)
Located at 1530 Pine St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,795 / month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, exposed brick, bay windows and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pets are welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.