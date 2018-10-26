Renting in Philadelphia: What will $2,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Philadelphia if you've got $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
201-59 N. Eighth St., #Apt 309 (Old City)
Listed at $2,100/month, this 1,130-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 201-59 N. Eighth St., #Apt309.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
2011 Spruce St., #3F (Rittenhouse)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 2011 Spruce St., #3F. It's also listed for $2,100/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, large windows, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
130 Spruce St., #18A (Society Hill)
Here's an 890-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 130 Spruce St., #18A that's going for $2,100/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get a balcony, hardwood floors, high ceilings and white appliances. Animals are permitted on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
700 Commodore Court, #2711 (Graduate Hospital)
Next, check out this 996-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 700 Commodore Court, #2711. It's listed for $2,100/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. The apartment has a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
2219 Delancey Place (Rittenhouse)
Located at 2219 Delancey Place, here's a 915-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,100/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
