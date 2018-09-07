REAL ESTATE

Renting in Point Breeze: What will $1,400 get you?

1501 S. 17th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Point Breeze?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Point Breeze is currently hovering around $1,263.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1501 S. 17th St., #3017




Listed at $1,395/month, this studio apartment is located at 1501 S. 17th St., #3017.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, both central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a deck. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property with an additional fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1314 S. 21st St., #3




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1314 S. 21st St., #3. It's listed for $1,390/month for its 600 square feet of space.

The building has a roof deck. In the condo, there are hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2407 Wharton St., #1




Here's a 1,700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at 2407 Wharton St., #1 that's going for $1,350/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space and ample natural light. The building boasts private outdoor space; Animals are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,500 get you?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Queen Village, Philadelphia
What will $1,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,600 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
East Coast told to keep close eye on Tropical Storm Florence
Jimmy Kimmel: Philly's $40K insect heist is 'terrifying '
Philly Philly vs. Philly Special: Doug Pederson explains
Philly Special 2.0: Eagles trick Falcons with "Philly Philly" play
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
Counterfeit cash cycles through Philadelphia area
Video shows bed bug infestation in SEPTA bus seat
GoFundMe: Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds
Show More
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Eagles beat Falcons 18-12
WATCH: Eagles unveil their Super Bowl championship banner
2 men rescued from sinking car in Delaware River
AccuWeather: Not As Hot, Spotty Downpours Today
More News