Renting in Point Breeze: What will $1,400 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Point Breeze is currently hovering around $1,263.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1501 S. 17th St., #3017
Listed at $1,395/month, this studio apartment is located at 1501 S. 17th St., #3017.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, both central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a deck. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property with an additional fee.
1314 S. 21st St., #3
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1314 S. 21st St., #3. It's listed for $1,390/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building has a roof deck. In the condo, there are hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
2407 Wharton St., #1
Here's a 1,700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at 2407 Wharton St., #1 that's going for $1,350/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space and ample natural light. The building boasts private outdoor space; Animals are not welcome.
