REAL ESTATE

Renting In Queen Village: What Will $1,500 Get You?

514 South St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Queen Village?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

226 Monroe St., #C




Listed at $1,490 / month, this 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 226 Monroe St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, oak cabinets and plenty of natural light. The building features storage space. Dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

616 S 4th St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 600-square-foot apartment, located at 616 S 4th St. and listed for $1,450 / month.

This apartment includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, granite countertops and an electric stove. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

514 South St., #204



Here's a 477-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom listing at 514 South St. that's going for $1,400 / month.

In this furnished unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. The building offers an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News