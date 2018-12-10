Renting in Reading: What will $700 get you?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Reading?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Reading with a budget of $700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

113 S. Eighth St.






Listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 113 S. Eighth St.

Amenities offered in the building include storage space. In the unit, there are a fireplace, carpeting and an eat-in kitchen. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1038 N. 10th St.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1038 N. 10th St. It's listed for $650/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and is bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1263 Spring St.





Lastly, here's a 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1263 Spring St. that's also going for $650/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen and bay windows. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $650 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(See the full listing here.)
