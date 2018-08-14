Renting in Reading: What will $800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Reading if you're on a budget of $800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
350 Elm St.
Listed at $775/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 350 Elm St.
The building boasts assigned parking, secured entry and an elevator. The apartment offers high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and carpeted floors. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome on a case-by-case basis and with additional fees.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable.
(See the complete listing here.)
1200 N. 11th St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1200 N. 11th St. It's also listed for $775/month.
In the unit, there are high ceilings, carpeted floors, exposed brick and in-unit laundry. The building boasts assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted with the owner's approval and additional fees.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2312 Hoffer Ave., #2
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2312 Hoffer Ave., #2, that's going for $750/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1263 Spring St.
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1263 Spring St. It's also listed for $750/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Animals are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable.
(See the complete listing here.)
456 Bingaman St.
Located at 456 Bingaman St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $725/month.
In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. If you've got a dog, know that your canine is welcome pending the owner's approval and additional fees.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)