Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $1,400 get you? | Hoodline

2100 Walnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse is currently hovering around $1,599.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2100 Walnut St., #3O






Listed at $1,400/month, this 450-square-foot studio condo is located at 2100 Walnut St., #3O.

This unit offers hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building amenities include a fitness center and a 24-hour desk attendant. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 security deposit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

521 S. 21st St.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 521 S. 21st St. that's going for $1,395/month.

In the first-floor unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, closet space and air conditioning. The building offers on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $40 application fee and $250 pet fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2029 Spruce St., #2R






Located at 2029 Spruce St., #2R, here's a 400-square-foot studio condo that's listed for $1,350/month.

In the unit, you can expect central air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1612 Pine St., #12






Listed at $1,325/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1612 Pine St., #12.

The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
