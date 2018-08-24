Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $1,400 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse is currently hovering around $1,595.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1827 Spruce St.
Listed at $1,400/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1827 Spruce St.
The building has on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, ceiling fans and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
2100 Walnut St.
Next, there's this studio condo situated at 2100 Walnut St. It's also listed for $1,400/month for its 450 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry, on-site management, round-the-clock door person and concierge service. In the unit, look for white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, hardwood and tile floors and air conditioning units. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
1516 Lombard St.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1516 Lombard St. It's listed for $1,395/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a residents lounge, a business center, assigned parking, extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll have an one living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island, designer and recessed lighting and large windows. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
2102 Pine St.
Located at 2102 Pine St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,395/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry recessed and designer lighting, large closets and extra storage space. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
1805 Chestnut St., #1R
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1805 Chestnut St. It's listed for $1,395/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the condo, there is an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, recessed lighting and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
