Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $1,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse is currently hovering around $1,592.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1932 Spruce St.
Listed at $1,500/month, this studio is located at 1932 Spruce St.
Shared outdoor space, secured entry and assigned parking are listed as building amenities. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and heating units, black appliances, wooden cabinetry and French doors. Both cats and dogs are welcome at this location.
(See the complete listing here.)
2026 Chestnut St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2026 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,495/month.
The building has outdoor space and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
2101 Chestnut St.
Next, check out this 658-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 2101 Chestnut St. It's also listed for $1,495/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
135 S. 17th St.
Located at 135 S. 17th St., here's a 346-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,450/month.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, central heating and air conditioning, built-in storage features and high ceilings. Feline companions are permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2100 Walnut St.
Here's a 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2100 Walnut St. that's going for $1,445/month.
Building amenities include a residents lounge, a door person, on-site management, dry cleaning services and on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, air conditioning and heating units, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry pet owners, neither cats nor dogs are welcome here.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)