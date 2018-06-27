REAL ESTATE

Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $1,600 get you?

1725 Pine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse is currently hovering around $1,595.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1725 Pine St., #2F




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1725 Pine St., #2F. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. While cats are not allowed, small dogs are permitted upon the owner's approval.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1600 Walnut St., #1001



Located at 1600 Walnut St., #1001, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's also listed for $1,600/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building has a fitness center, secured entry, on-site laundry and a bike room. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1736 Pine St., #3R




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1736 Pine St., #3R. It's listed for $1,595/month for its 700 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Animals are not welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

401 S. 16th St., #2F



Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 401 S. 16th St., #2F. It's also listed for $1,595/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, built-in storage features and generous closet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and extra storage space. Cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1512 Walnut St., #305




Located at 1512 Walnut St., #305, here's a 444-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,595/month.

In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here pending additional fees.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
