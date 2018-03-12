Renting In Rittenhouse: What Will $1,900 Get You?

Take a look at the listings, below.
2013 Spruce St., #12
Listed at $1,895 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2013 Spruce Street. In the historic brownstone, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, and additional features. Multiple units are available. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2017 Spruce St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2017 Spruce St. It's also listed for $1,895 / month. In the unit, there's a full kitchen including dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. Easy access to the main attractions of the neighborhood and the rest of the city.
Both cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
2224 Manning St.
Here's a 612-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse at 2224 Manning St that's going for $1,895 / month. The master bed-bath is upstairs, the kitchen, living room, half-bath and outdoor patio share the main floor, and a finished basement gives you extra space below. A dishwasher, in-unit laundry and storage space are additional conveniences. The building is located on a tree-lined alley within walking distance of popular attractions in the area. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.