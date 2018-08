Renting In Rittenhouse: What Will $1,900 Get You?

2013 Spruce St., #12

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse? We've rounded up the latest listings from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what you can get in this trendy Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,900 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a look at the listings, below.Listed at $1,895 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2013 Spruce Street. In the historic brownstone, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, and additional features. Multiple units are available. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2017 Spruce St. It's also listed for $1,895 / month. In the unit, there's a full kitchen including dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. Easy access to the main attractions of the neighborhood and the rest of the city.Both cats and dogs are permitted.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 612-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse at 2224 Manning St that's going for $1,895 / month. The master bed-bath is upstairs, the kitchen, living room, half-bath and outdoor patio share the main floor, and a finished basement gives you extra space below. A dishwasher, in-unit laundry and storage space are additional conveniences. The building is located on a tree-lined alley within walking distance of popular attractions in the area. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)---