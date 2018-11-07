REAL ESTATE

Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $2,000 get you?

333 S. 18th St., #1F. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse is currently hovering around $1,600.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2219 Delancey Place




Listed at $2,000/month, this 915-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 2219 Delancey Place.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Pets are not permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

333 S. 18th St., #1F




Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 333 S. 18th St., #1F. It's listed for $1,995/month for its 800 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1616 Walnut St.




Here's an 881-square-foot studio at 1616 Walnut St. that's going for $1,985/month.

Building amenities include on-site management, a residents lounge, shared outdoor space, extra storage space, a roof deck and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
