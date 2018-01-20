REAL ESTATE

Renting In Society Hill: What Will $1,500 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Society Hill? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month.

Read on for the listings.

400 S 2nd St., #402b




Listed at $1,495 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 400 S 2nd St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a wood-burning fireplace, great natural lighting, built-in storage and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

530 S 2nd St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 530 S 2nd St. It's also listed for $1,495 / month for its 700 square feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

723 Spruce St., #1f




Here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 723 Spruce St., which is going for $1,460 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and great natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)

729 Spruce St., #1B




Located at 729 Spruce St., here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,460/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and good natural lighting. The building has assigned parking. and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News