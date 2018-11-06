The cheapest apartment rentals in Atlantic City, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Atlantic City via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4501 Atlantic Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 4501 Atlantic Ave., is listed for $650/month.
Secured entry and shared outdoor space are listed as building amenities. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised hardwood and tile flooring, ceiling fans, white appliances, air conditioning and a balcony. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
2628 Atlantic Ave.
Then there's this address with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2628 Atlantic Ave., listed at $700/month.
The building features assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find tile and carpeted flooring, high ceilings, closet space, white appliances, granite countertops and extra storage space. Pets aren't permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is fairly bikeable.
446 N. Maryland Ave.
Also listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 446 N. Maryland Ave.
Building amenities include secured entry, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate tile flooring, high ceilings, many windows and white appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed at this location.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.
5 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5 S. Pennsylvania Ave., is listed for $700/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment features central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, white appliances, high ceilings and extra storage space. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.
3501 Boardwalk
Listed at $750/month, this studio abode is located at 3501 Boardwalk.
The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. Pets are not allowed at this location.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
