The cheapest apartment rentals in Atlantic City, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
624 Caspian Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 624 Caspian Ave., is listed for $675/month.
Outdoor space and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpet and tile flooring, white appliances, high ceilings and large closets. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.
2628 Atlantic Ave.
Then there's this space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2628 Atlantic Ave., listed at $700/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, assigned parking and secured entry. The unit features carpet and hardwood flooring, high ceilings, large windows and white appliances. Pets are forbidden. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
3818 Ventnor Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3818 Ventnor Ave., is also listed for $700/month.
Secured entry and on-site laundry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, the listing promises carpeted and tile floors, white appliances, high ceilings, ceiling fans and many windows. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.
446 N. Maryland Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 446 N. Maryland Ave., which is going for $700/month.
Secured entry, shared outdoor space and on-site laundry are listed as building amenities. In the unit, look for tile and carpet flooring, a four-seasons room, large windows, white appliances and extra storage space. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is very bikeable.
5 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Over at 5 S. Pennsylvania Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $700/month.
Look for assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry as building amenities. In the unit, you're promised tile and carpet flooring, central heating, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and large closets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is bikeable.
