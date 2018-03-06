The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Callowhill, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Callowhill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
506 N 9th St., #10
Listed at $900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, located at 506 N 9th St., is 36.5 percent less than the $1,417 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Callowhill.
The sunny second-floor unit has carpeting, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Building amenities include additional storage space.
(See the complete listing here.)
501 N 13th St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 501 N 13th St., is listed for $1,350 / month.
In the sun-drenched second-floor unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher, generous closet space, hardwood floors and bay windows. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
511 N Broad St., #605
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 511 N Broad St., which, at 689 square feet, is going for $1,375 / month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
428 N 13th St.
Then there's this 914-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 428 N 13th St., listed at $1,400 / month.
In the sunlit unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a skylight and exposed bricks walls. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.