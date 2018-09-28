The cheapest apartment rentals in Fishtown, explored

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Fishtown are hovering around $1,550, compared to a $1,475 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
So how does the low-end pricing on a Fishtown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
2611 E. Harold St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, situated at 2611 E. Harold St., is listed for $995/month for its 778 square feet of space.
The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the bi-level unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry pet owners, neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
1204 E. Palmer St.
Here's a studio at 1204 E. Palmer St., which is going for $1,100/month.
The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the light-filled unit, look for hardwood flooring, white appliances, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
715 Belgrade St., #2F
Then there's this 428-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 715 Belgrade St., #2F, listed at $1,295/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, smart home technology and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
