The cheapest apartment rentals in Francisville, explored

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,475, compared to a $1,483 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Francisville, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1817 Fairmount Avenue, #3F
Listed at $1,150/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1817 Fairmount Fairmount avenues, #3F, is 22.0 percent less than the $1,475/month median rent for a one bedroom in Francisville.
In the unit, expect carpeted floors and in-unit laundry. Cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
826 N. Broad St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 826 N. Broad St., is listed for $1,250/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the apartment, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's also an elevator available. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
1522 W. Girard Ave., #2G
Then there's this address with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1522 W. Girard Ave., #2G, listed at $1,325/month.
Inside, expect air conditioning, carpeted floors and large windows. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
