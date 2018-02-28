REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Graduate Hospital, Right Now

2209 Carpenter St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're in the market for new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Graduate Hospital look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Graduate Hospital via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

749 S 23rd St.




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 749 S 23rd St., is 14.3 percent less than the $1,400 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Graduate Hospital.

In the bright second-floor unit, the listing promises air conditioning, ample closet space, hardwood floors and bay windows. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1611 Christian St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1611 Christian St., is listed for $1,300 / month.

In the first-floor unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

912 S 16th St., #3




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 912 S 16th St., which, at 1,920 square feet, is going for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2209 Carpenter St.




Finally, there's this residence with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2209 Carpenter St., listed at $1,395 / month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, great closet space, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News