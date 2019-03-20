The cheapest apartment rentals in Graduate Hospital, right now

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,340, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Graduate Hospital, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2024 Fitzwater St., #2F
Listed at $1,000/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2024 Fitzwater St., #2F, is 25.4 percent less than the $1,340/month median rent for a one bedroom in Graduate Hospital.
In the unit, anticipate central heating and plenty of natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1929 Christian St., #22
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 1929 Christian St., #22, is listed for $1,200/month.
In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors and large windows. The building features concierge service and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
753 S. 22nd St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 753 S. 22nd St., which is going for $1,295/month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
757 Martin St.
Then there's this dwelling with one bedroom and one bathroom at 757 Martin St., also listed at $1,295/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floorsan eat-in kitchen, a built-in pantry and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
