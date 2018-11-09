The cheapest apartment rentals in Harrowgate, right now

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Harrowgate look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Harrowgate via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3303 Frankford Ave.
Listed at $725/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 3303 Frankford Ave., is 51.5 percent less than the $1,495/month median rent for a one bedroom in Harrowgate.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and exposed brick. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
(See the complete listing here.)
3619 Helen St., #Unit A
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 3619 Helen St., #Unit A, which, at 900 square feet, is going for $800/month.
The building features assigned parking. In the apartment, expect to find high ceilings, carpeted flooring, in-unit laundry, skylights and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
1822 E. Glenwood Ave., #103
Then there's this residence with one bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 1822 E. Glenwood Ave., #103, listed at $1,450/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a kitchen island and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking.
(See the listing here.)