The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Mantua, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3716 Spring Garden St.
Listed at $875 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3716 Spring Garden St., is 11.5 percent less than the $989 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mantua.
In the sunny unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
501 North 35th St., #1e
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 501 North 35th St., is listed for $890 / month.
The first-floor unit has hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
3723 Spring Garden St., #1r
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3723 Spring Garden St., which is going for $900 / month.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a private yard and great natural lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.