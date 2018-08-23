The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in North Central look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in North Central via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1720 W. Norris St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1720 W. Norris St., is listed for $450/month.
On-site laundry and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, air conditioning, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1401 N. 17th St.
Then there's this at 1401 N. 17th St., listed at $650/month.
The building offers secured entry. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a separate dining area and closet space. Animal lovers, rejoice: cats and dogs are both allowed here.
(See the listing here.)
1713 W. Oxford St.
Listed at $675/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1713 W. Oxford St.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood floors and carpeting, bay windows, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops and a decorative fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the listing.)
1735 W. Oxford St.
This studio, situated at 1735 W. Oxford St., is listed for $700/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, secured entry and assigned parking for a fee. In the residence, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, bay windows, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed in this unit.
(See the listing here.)