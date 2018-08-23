REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored

1713 W. Oxford St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
North Central is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in North Central look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in North Central via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1720 W. Norris St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1720 W. Norris St., is listed for $450/month.

On-site laundry and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, air conditioning, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1401 N. 17th St.




Then there's this at 1401 N. 17th St., listed at $650/month.

The building offers secured entry. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a separate dining area and closet space. Animal lovers, rejoice: cats and dogs are both allowed here.

(See the listing here.)

1713 W. Oxford St.




Listed at $675/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1713 W. Oxford St.

Building amenities include shared outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood floors and carpeting, bay windows, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops and a decorative fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

1735 W. Oxford St.




This studio, situated at 1735 W. Oxford St., is listed for $700/month.

Building amenities include shared outdoor space, secured entry and assigned parking for a fee. In the residence, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, bay windows, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed in this unit.

(See the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News