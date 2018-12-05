The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored

So how does the low-end pricing on a North Central rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1713 W. Oxford St.
Listed at $680/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , located at 1713 W. Oxford St., is 24.4 percent less than the $900/month median rent for a one bedroom in North Central.
In the apartment, expect to find in-unit laundry, tiled flooring, air conditioning and an eat-in kitchen. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1326 N. 15th St.
This studio, situated at 1326 N. 15th St., is listed for $750/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
1535 W. Norris St.
Here's a unit at 1535 W. Norris St., which is also going for $750/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. The apartment boasts tiled floors, an eat-in kitchen, a spiral staircase and wooden cabinetry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1506 N. 17th St., #3A
Listed at $850/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1506 N. 17th St., #3A.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and cherry wood cabinets. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
1409 N. 15th St.
And here's a studio at 1409 N. 15th St., which, with 425 square feet, is going for $915/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
