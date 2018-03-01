REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Northern Liberties, Explored

981 N 6th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Northern Liberties are hovering around $1,550 (compared to a $1,499 average for Philadelphia). So how does the low-end pricing on a Northern Liberties rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

433 Poplar St.




Listed at $1,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 433 Poplar St., is 29 percent less than the $1,550 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Northern Liberties.

The sunny unit has a private backyard and a full kitchen.

(See the complete listing here.)

981 N 6th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 981 N 6th St., which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,125 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and build-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

237 Fairmount Ave., #2



Then there's this 950-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 237 Fairmount Ave., listed at $1,500 / month.

In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and great natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

