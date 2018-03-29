The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Northern Liberties, Right Now

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Northern Liberties are hovering around $1,500, compared to a $1,495 average for Philadelphia as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Northern Liberties rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

530 W Girard Ave., #2




Listed at $1,325 / month, this 845-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom living space, located at 530 W Girard Ave., is 11.7 percent less than the $1,500 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Northern Liberties.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, exposed bricks, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the complete listing here.)

908 N 4th St., #3




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 908 N 4th St., is listed for $1,350 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, closet space, wooden cabinets and a skylight. A roof deck is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

971 N Lawrence St., #c



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 971 N Lawrence St., which is going for $1,400 / month.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, closet space and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and small dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

