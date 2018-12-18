REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Old City, explored | Hoodline

315 New St., #311. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Old City has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Old City look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old City via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

315 New St., #311






Listed at $1,275/month, this 485-square-foot studio condo, located at 315 New St., #311, is 14.7 percent less than the $1,495/month median rent for a studio in Old City.

Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

117 Chestnut St., #21






Then there's this 511-square-foot abode at 117 Chestnut St., #21, listed at $1,450/month.

The unit boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

713 Walnut St., ##3F






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 713 Walnut St., ##3F, is also listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

50 N. Front St.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 50 N. Front St., which, with 662 square feet, is going for $1,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck and outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

9 N. Ninth St., #309






Finally, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 9 N. Ninth St., #309. It's being listed for $1,600/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, large windows and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the full listing.)
