The cheapest apartment rentals in Old City, explored | Hoodline

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Old City look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old City via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
315 New St., #311
Listed at $1,275/month, this 485-square-foot studio condo, located at 315 New St., #311, is 14.7 percent less than the $1,495/month median rent for a studio in Old City.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
117 Chestnut St., #21
Then there's this 511-square-foot abode at 117 Chestnut St., #21, listed at $1,450/month.
The unit boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
713 Walnut St., ##3F
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 713 Walnut St., ##3F, is also listed for $1,450/month.
In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
50 N. Front St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 50 N. Front St., which, with 662 square feet, is going for $1,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck and outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the listing here.)
9 N. Ninth St., #309
Finally, there's this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 9 N. Ninth St., #309. It's being listed for $1,600/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, large windows and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(Here's the full listing.)