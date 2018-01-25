REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Passyunk Square, Explored

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Passyunk Square are hovering around $1,434 (compared to a $1,450 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a Passyunk Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

1337 Reed St., #2




Listed at $1,250 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom single-family home, located at 1337 Reed St., is 12.8 percent less than the $1,434 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Passyunk Square.

In the bright unit, expect air conditioning, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

1019 Latona St., #4



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1019 Latona St., is listed for $1,350 / month for its 925 square feet of space. In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning, in-unit laundry, good closet space and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

1218 S 8th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence at 1218 S 8th St., which, at 807 square feet, is going for $1,375 / month. The building features outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

