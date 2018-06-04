REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, explored

6301 Haverford Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Philadelphia are hovering around $1,476. But how does the low-end pricing on a Philadelphia rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2123 N. 19th St.




This studio, situated at 2123 N. 19th St. in Stanton, is listed for $600/month.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(See the listing here.)

232 N. Wister St.




And here's a unit at 232 N. Wister St. in Wister, which is also going for $600/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, closet space, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

6301 Haverford Ave.




Listed at $600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 6301 Haverford Ave. in Haddington.

Apartment amenities include wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, bay windows, new floors and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1687 N. 56th St.




And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1687 N. 56th St. in Overbrook. It's being listed for $625/month.

In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
realestateHoodline
