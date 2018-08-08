The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1801 N. Broad St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1801 N. Broad St. in Hartranft, is listed for $500/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, look for an open living room floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows with views, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
4601-03 Chester Ave.
Listed at $565/month, this 340-square-foot studio is located at 4601-03 Chester Ave. in Cedar Park.
The building features outdoor space, shared bike racks and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate an open living room floor plan, central heating and air conditioning, carpet and hardwood floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and windows with horizontal blinds. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
207 S. 60th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 207 S. 60th St. in Cobbs Creek, is listed for $595/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, an updated bathroom and ceiling fans. Pets are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
3142 N. Broad St.
Listed at $600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3142 N. Broad St. in Glenwood.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
1212 Harrison St.
And finally, there's this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1212 Harrison St. in Northwood. It's being listed for $625/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, assigned parking and secured entry. In the bi-level unit, expect to find hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
