The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
3875 Aspen St.
Here's a studio apartment at 3875 Aspen St. in Mantua, which is going for $600/month.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find air conditioning, garden access, tiled flooring and an eat-in kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4621 N. Broad St.
Listed at $625/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 4621 N. Broad St. in Logan.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a balcony, bay windows, a ceiling fan and white appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
4417 Pine St.
This studio , situated at 4417 Pine St. in Spruce Hill, is listed for $635/month for its 175 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors, spacious closets, over-sized windows, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
3440 Old York Road, #3F
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3440 Old York Road, #3F in Franklinville, which, with 400 square feet, is going for $639/month.
The apartment features ceiling fans, ample closet space, fresh paint, an eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors. Be prepared for a $40.00 application fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
1814 W. Diamond St.
Over at 1814 W. Diamond St. in North Central, there's this studio , going for $650/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, bay windows, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include concierge service, on-site management and storage. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
