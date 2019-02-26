The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Philadelphia via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3440 Old York Road, #3F
Listed at $639/month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3440 Old York Road, #3F in Franklinville, is 56.4 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Philadelphia, which is currently estimated at around $1,464/month.
In the unit, expect natural light, ample closet space, ceiling fan and tiled flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a $40 application fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
1735 W. Oxford St.
Over at 1735 W. Oxford St. in North Central, there's this studio , going for $700/month.
Inside, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace and cabinet space. The building offers on-site management. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
311 Powelton Ave., N. 32nd St., N. 33rd St.
To round things out, there's this 650-square-foot studio at 311 Powelton Ave., N. 32nd St., N. 33rd St. in Powelton. It's being listed for $700/month.
In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
