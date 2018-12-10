REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Point Breeze, right now

1543 Dickinson St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Point Breeze are hovering around $1,395, compared to a $1,450 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Point Breeze rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1538 Point Breeze Ave., #2nd Floor






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1538 Point Breeze Ave., #2nd Floor, is listed for $995/month for its 800 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, an eat-in kitchen and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1543 Dickinson St.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1543 Dickinson St., which is going for $1,000/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck. The apartment boast central heating, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and an eat-in kitchen. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $40 application fee.

(See the full listing here.)

1703 S. 19th St.






Then there's this 800-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1703 S. 19th St., also listed at $1,000/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate an eat-in kitchen, closet space and hardwood floors. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $55 application fee.

(See the listing here.)
