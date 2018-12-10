The cheapest apartment rentals in Point Breeze, right now

So how does the low-end pricing on a Point Breeze rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1538 Point Breeze Ave., #2nd Floor
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1538 Point Breeze Ave., #2nd Floor, is listed for $995/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, an eat-in kitchen and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
1543 Dickinson St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1543 Dickinson St., which is going for $1,000/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck. The apartment boast central heating, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and an eat-in kitchen. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $40 application fee.
(See the full listing here.)
1703 S. 19th St.
Then there's this 800-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1703 S. 19th St., also listed at $1,000/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate an eat-in kitchen, closet space and hardwood floors. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $55 application fee.
(See the listing here.)