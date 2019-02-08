REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Rittenhouse, right now

By Hoodline
Rittenhouse is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2101 Chestnut St., #526





Listed at $1,150/month, this 437-square-foot studio condo is located at 2101 Chestnut St., #526.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a door person and a business center. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and closet space. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

1530 Spruce St., #123





Over at 1530 Spruce St., #123, there's this 500-square-foot studio condo, going for $1,295/month.

The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site laundry and video security. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(View the listing here.)

2006 Walnut St.






Then, there's this studio at 2006 Walnut St. It's being listed for $1,300/month.

The building is situated near Rittenhouse Square and amenities include package services. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the full listing.)
