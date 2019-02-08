The cheapest apartment rentals in Rittenhouse, right now

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2101 Chestnut St., #526
Listed at $1,150/month, this 437-square-foot studio condo is located at 2101 Chestnut St., #526.
Building amenities include a fitness center, a door person and a business center. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and closet space. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Here's the listing.)
1530 Spruce St., #123
Over at 1530 Spruce St., #123, there's this 500-square-foot studio condo, going for $1,295/month.
The apartment boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site laundry and video security. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(View the listing here.)
2006 Walnut St.
Then, there's this studio at 2006 Walnut St. It's being listed for $1,300/month.
The building is situated near Rittenhouse Square and amenities include package services. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Here's the full listing.)