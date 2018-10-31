REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Society Hill, explored

334 Lombard St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Society Hill is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Society Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Society Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

334 Lombard St.




Listed at $1,150/month, this studio, located at 334 Lombard St., is 13.2 percent less than the $1,325/month median rent for a studio in Society Hill.

Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here; sorry, no puppies.

(See the complete listing here.)

533 South St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 533 South St., is listed for $1,275/month.

Outdoor space and secured entry are included as building amenities. In the apartment, expect tile and carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, high ceilings, closet space and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

616 Spruce St.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 616 Spruce St., which is going for $1,395/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, a decorative fireplace and exposed brick. The building features storage space and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(See the full listing here.)
