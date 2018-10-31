The cheapest apartment rentals in Society Hill, explored

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Society Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Society Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
334 Lombard St.
Listed at $1,150/month, this studio, located at 334 Lombard St., is 13.2 percent less than the $1,325/month median rent for a studio in Society Hill.
Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here; sorry, no puppies.
533 South St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 533 South St., is listed for $1,275/month.
Outdoor space and secured entry are included as building amenities. In the apartment, expect tile and carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, white appliances, high ceilings, closet space and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
616 Spruce St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 616 Spruce St., which is going for $1,395/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, a decorative fireplace and exposed brick. The building features storage space and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
