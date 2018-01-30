The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Society Hill, Right Now

Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Society Hill look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Society Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
515 S 4th St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address at 515 S 4th St., which, at 450-square-feet, is going for $1,140 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
723 Spruce St., #1F
Then there's this 600-square-foot single-family home with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 723 Spruce St., listed at $1,460 / month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, on-site laundry and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the listing here.)
400 S 2nd St., #402B
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, situated at 400 S 2nd St., is listed for $1,495 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)
530 S 2nd St.
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 530 S 2nd St., which, with 700-square-feet, is going for $1,495 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.