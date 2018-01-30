REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Society Hill, Right Now

Need a budget-friendly new spot?

Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Society Hill look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Society Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

515 S 4th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address at 515 S 4th St., which, at 450-square-feet, is going for $1,140 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

723 Spruce St., #1F




Then there's this 600-square-foot single-family home with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 723 Spruce St., listed at $1,460 / month. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, on-site laundry and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the listing here.)

400 S 2nd St., #402B



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, situated at 400 S 2nd St., is listed for $1,495 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)

530 S 2nd St.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 530 S 2nd St., which, with 700-square-feet, is going for $1,495 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News