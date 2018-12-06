The cheapest apartment rentals in Spring Garden, right now

So how does the low-end pricing on a Spring Garden rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2127 Spring Garden St.
Listed at $1,050/month, this studio , located at 2127 Spring Garden St., is 24.7 percent less than the $1,394/month median rent for a studio in Spring Garden.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, built-in storage features and ample natural light. The building offers on-site laundry. Feline friends are welcome, but no dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
2401 Pennsylvania Ave.
Here's a studio dwelling at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave., which, at 570 square feet, is going for $1,350/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and free bus service. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, wooden cabientry and a balcony. Pet lovers are out of luck: cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
554 N. 16th St.
Then there's this living space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 554 N. 16th St., listed at $1,400/month.
In the newly-renovated unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. Building amenities include optional garage parking and concierge service. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the listing here.)
1503 Green St., #5
Listed at $1,450/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1503 Green St., #5.
Apartment amenities inchigh ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The apartment is in a quiet building with only four other units. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
1427 Melon St., #101
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1427 Melon St., #101, is listed for $1,495/month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, garden access, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry . Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. When it comes to building amenities, expect optional assigned parking and outdoor space. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)