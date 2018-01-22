REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Upper Roxborough, Explored

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Upper Roxborough look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Upper Roxborough via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

7949 Ridge Ave.




Listed at $890 / month, this 450-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, located at 7949 Ridge Ave., is 21.2 percent less than the $1,130 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Upper Roxborough. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, granite counter tops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

701 Summit Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 701 Summit Ave., which is going for $1.040 / month. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a deck, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats are allowed. (See the full listing here.)

8200 Henry Ave.




Finally, here's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 8200 Henry Ave that's listed at $1,101 / month. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a residents' lounge. (See the listing here.)
---

