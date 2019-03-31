The lowest priced apartment rentals in Philadelphia, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4623 Broad St., #2-1R
Here's this 450-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4623 Broad St., #2-1R in Stadium District, listed at $675/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, granite countertops and natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There is no brokers fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2606 W. Girard Ave., #3
This studio condo, situated at 2606 W. Girard Ave., #3 in Fairmount, is listed for $695/month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, ample closet space and hardwood flooring. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $45 application fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
448 Krams Ave.
Listed at $700/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental is located at 448 Krams Ave. in Roxborough.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
