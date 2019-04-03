The most affordable apartment rentals on the market in Old City, Philadelphia

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,685, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old City, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
130 Arch St., #405
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 130 Arch St., #405, is listed for $1,325/month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 security deposit.
713 Walnut St., ##3F
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 713 Walnut St., ##3F, which is going for $1,350/month.
In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
315 Arch St., #708
Over at 315 Arch St., #708, there's this 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,495/month.
In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. The building has an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
401 Race St.
At 401 Race St., you'll find this 441-square-foot studio going for $1,537/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
