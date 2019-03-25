The most affordable apartment rentals on the market in Society Hill, Philadelphia

So how does the low-end pricing on a Society Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
533 South St.
Listed at $1,275/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , located at 533 South St., is 26.3 percent less than the $1,729/month median rent for a one bedroom in Society Hill.
In the unit, expect in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
530 S. Second St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 530 S. Second St., which is going for $1,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a door person. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the full listing here.)
200 Locust St., #21 C
Then there's this 712-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 200 Locust St., #21 C, listed at $1,550/month.
In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a stove and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center.
(See the listing here.)
400 Walnut St.
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 400 Walnut St., listed at $1,600/month.
In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Here's the listing.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.