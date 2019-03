The most affordable apartment rentals on the market in Society Hill, Philadelphia

533 South St.

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Society Hill are hovering around $1,729, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.So how does the low-end pricing on a Society Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,275/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , located at 533 South St., is 26.3 percent less than the $1,729/month median rent for a one bedroom in Society Hill.In the unit, expect in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 530 S. Second St., which is going for $1,500/month.When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a door person. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.Then there's this 712-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 200 Locust St., #21 C, listed at $1,550/month.In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a stove and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center.Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 400 Walnut St., listed at $1,600/month.In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.