The most inexpensive apartment rentals on the market in Francisville, Philadelphia

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,450, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Francisville, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1430 Poplar St., #5
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1430 Poplar St., #5, is listed for $1,100/month for its 550 square feet of space. It's available May 1.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted. There is no brokers fee associated with this rental.
1817 Fairmount Ave., #3F
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1817 Fairmount Ave., #3F, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,150/month.
In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry and a mix of both carpeted and hardwood floors. Feline companions are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
826 N. Broad St.
Check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 826 N. Broad St., listed at $1,250/month.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1522 W. Girard Ave., #4G
Finally, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 1522 W. Girard Ave., #4G, is listed for $1,325/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning and carpeted floors. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The building features garage parking and secured entry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
