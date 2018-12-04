The priciest real estate rentals in Lancaster

We took a look at local listings in Lancaster via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most luxurious listings.
Marion Street (Chestnut Hill)
First, take a look at this unit located at Marion Street in Chestnut Hill. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,200 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Lancaster is approximately $975/month, this home is currently priced at $1,500/month. What, precisely, makes it so steep?
The home boasts both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. You'll also find assigned parking. As fashionable as this home might sound, cats and dogs are not kosher.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is quite bikeable.
633 E. Fulton St. (East Side)
Then, take a look at this single-family home over at 633 E. Fulton St. in East Side. It has three bedrooms and one bathroom, and it takes up 1,156 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Lancaster is about $1,000/month, this stately home is currently going for $1,400/month. What makes it so expensive?
In the home, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a patio. There's also assigned parking, outdoor space and additional storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this expansive rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and is bikeable.
King Street (Stevens)
Then, here's this apartment situated at King Street in Stevens. It has one bedroom and one bathroom. This stately home is currently priced at $825/month.
The building boasts assigned parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, closet space and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent home.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.
