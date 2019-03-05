The priciest real estate rentals in Lower Merion Township

We scoured local listings in Lower Merion Township via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most posh listings.
Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
713 Waverly Road
First off, take in this single-family home located at 713 Waverly Road. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 3,526 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Lower Merion Township is about $3,232/month, this home is currently priced at $6,950/month. What makes it so costly?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in pantry and quartz countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and a swimming pool.
As plush as this rental might seem, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1130 Brynlawn Road
Moving on, there's this single-family home situated at 1130 Brynlawn Road. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,748 square feet. This pad is currently also going for $6,950/month.
In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and additional storage space.
As chic as this set-up might seem, pets aren't admissible.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
190 Presidential Blvd.
Then, there's this single-family home over at 190 Presidential Blvd.. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Lower Merion Township is roughly $2,200/month, this rental is currently listed at $5,500/month. Why so high-priced?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate a balcony and air conditioning. The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site management.
Feline friends too can partake in this stately villa.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
