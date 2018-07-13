The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia

We examined local listings in Philadelphia via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most luxurious listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
50 S. 16th St. (Rittenhouse)
Starting things off with a statement, salivate over this mammoth condo situated at 50 S. 16th St. in Rittenhouse. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,900 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Philadelphia is about $1,600/month, this home is currently listed at $9,500/month. What makes it so pricey?
The building has an endless swimming pool, a fitness center with yoga and personal trainers, additional storage space, car service, breakfast served daily, round-the clock on-site management and concierge service, valet parking, a lounge with media room for parties, and a boardroom. In the condo, you can anticipate a large master suite, large walk-in closet, second large bedroom, a storage unit on-site, diagonal flooring, custom lighting, electric remote control window shades, Miele and Subzero appliances, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't welcome in this deluxe home.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1414 S. Penn Square, #26A (Rittenhouse)
The building has assigned parking, secured entry, chauffeur service, a 7,000 square foot fitness center with a lap pool, hot tub and yoga room, a resident's lounge, a media room, an outdoor terrace and a dog park. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, garden access, floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen with a kitchen island and breakfast bar, custom closets, upgraded doors with built-in mirrors, an oversized bathtub, a double vanity, marble walls and second walk in shower. Pets too are welcome in this sumptuous house.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
237 N. 23rd St. (Logan Square)
Next, here's this spacious single-family home located at 237 N. 23rd St. in Logan Square. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This living space is currently going for $7,000/month.
The building boasts garage parking, a roof deck, and an elevator. In the light-filled unit, you can expect two floors of living space, hardwood and tile floors, a walk-in closet, Subzero, Bosch and Wolf appliances, double vanities, glass showers, designer fixtures andhigh-efficiency heating and air conditioning. As showy as this house might appear, pets aren't admissible.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
