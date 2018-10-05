What does $1,000 rent you in Atlantic City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Atlantic City with a budget of $1,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
22 N. Raleigh Ave.
Listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 22 N. Raleigh Ave.
The building boasts shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, bay windows, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and extra storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.
4011 Atlantic Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4011 Atlantic Ave. that's going for $950/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, bay windows, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are welcome at this spot.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot.
3201 Atlantic Ave.
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3201 Atlantic Ave. It's listed for $925/month.
The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable.
