What does $1,000 rent you in Atlantic City, today?

22 N. Raleigh Ave.
Listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 22 N. Raleigh Ave.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors. The building boasts outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2715 Boardwalk
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 2715 Boardwalk. It's listed for $995/month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is bikeable.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
101 S. Raleigh Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 101 S. Raleigh Ave. that's going for $950/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, which comes furnished, there are hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is fairly bikeable.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
